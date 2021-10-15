Now that the Afghanistan war is over, our troops are coming home. People should remember to welcome them with open hands – not fists, like they did to us Vietnam vets.
Welcome them home with warm hearts – not hearts of stone, like they did us Vietnam vets.
Welcome them home with love and compassion, for most people have no idea what war is like. No matter how many movies or television shows they see, they will never know the hurt, pain and misery a soldier has gone through.
We must not let history repeat itself by letting soldiers who have gone to war come home to a nation that hates them.
Charles R. Towe
Lake Placid