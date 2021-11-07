This home is at 160 Lake Drive Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $595,000 and is listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker.
Imagine feeling as if you are on vacation everyday! This is what this immaculate home has to offer. Located on the shores of Little Lake Jackson nestled on just shy of a half-acre, with direct lake access to Sebring’s Lake Jackson.
This home features 2,692 living square feet (under air conditioned space) and 3,444 total square feet (under roof). Floor plan offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and in house laundry room. The flow of this floor plan allows for you to entertain large crowds or have an intimate setting.
The exquisite custom design kitchen was recently remodeled and features all new appliances, upscale quality granite, soft closing white shaker cabinets, large pantry and all have pull out drawers. The kitchen overlooks the family room and formal dining room, which makes this heart of the home. There are two primary en suites with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a new luxurious bathroom with skylight, his and her vanities, large walk-in shower and all the upgraded pristine finishing touches. In the primary suite, the owner spared no expense in renovating the massive walk-in closet with built-ins and extras.
The home has wood plank tile throughout, which is great for lakeside living. All the interior walls have been recently painted and is a great neutral color of off white. The rear lanai is 27-by-21 feet and screened in for ycomfort and all year round outdoor Florida living. This is a great space for you to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or that afternoon delight toddy. The sunset views over Harder Hall are spectacular.
The dock is in place and has a space for your boat (cradle is needed). There is plenty of room on the dock to add more entertaining space to enjoy the lake.
Little Lake Jackson is a 125-acre lake that has direct access to recreational Lake Jackson that is approximately 3,500 acres. There is access to two restaurants from this lake. Many fishing tournaments are held on Lake Jackson, where bass, crappie, spec, bluegill and more are often caught. This lake is also widely used for watersports.
So, if your family is looking for a great lake for many water activities, this is one you will not want to miss. Come discover why Sebring’s Lake Jackson is Highlands County’s Crown Jewel.
The property is offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker. You can view the interactive 3D tour and professional photos online at www.dawndell.com Or if you would like to make your personal tour request, call Dawn direct at 863-381-0400.
MLS 282739