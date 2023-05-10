LAKE PLACID — The only people who like sleep-away camp more than youth, are, perhaps their parents. Either way, 38 youth will be having the time of their lives while preparing for their futures at the third annual Wele Youth Leadership Camp, July 21-23.

The camp will be at Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center and is presented by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC) and Hicoria Pines Homes. The camp is free to Highlands County students in ninth through 12th grade. This year’s theme is “Financial Freedom” and all of the supplies will be supplied. Participants age 17 and younger must have written parental approval.

Recommended for you