LAKE PLACID — The only people who like sleep-away camp more than youth, are, perhaps their parents. Either way, 38 youth will be having the time of their lives while preparing for their futures at the third annual Wele Youth Leadership Camp, July 21-23.
The camp will be at Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center and is presented by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC) and Hicoria Pines Homes. The camp is free to Highlands County students in ninth through 12th grade. This year’s theme is “Financial Freedom” and all of the supplies will be supplied. Participants age 17 and younger must have written parental approval.
The young men and women will enjoy three days and two nights with their contemporaries. Strong bonds have been formed in the previous camps and memories that last a lifetime.
HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said the youth must have a “basic knowledge of social media and Microsoft Office Suite. They do not have to be proficient in either to participate.” The young men and women will also learn marketing to add to their skill sets. Youngsters in Wele are doing the marketing for this year’s camp. Campers must complete assignments and be team players and share responsibilities.
In addition to learning practical financial workshops, the campers will enjoy games and prizes, swimming, kayaking, food and it wouldn’t be camping without s’mores. All the things summers were made for. Colon said campers do not have to have a GED or diploma and a juvenile record does not automatically disqualify a candidate.
“Low income, at-risk participants will be given first choice but all youth are welcome,” Colon said.
Successful camp alumni will be ambassadors for the Wele program and those campers who age-out of the program can become counselors.
“The Wele Youth Leadership program was started in 2017 by the Highway Park Neighborhood Council to teach leadership and entrepreneurial skills to the youth of Highway Park,” Colon said. “Wele is an old English term meaning prosperity. This is an entrepreneurial, leadership development and educational program consisting of hands-on activities, workshops, and training, which culminate with developing and operating a small business as well as supporting community service initiatives.”
Colon said the youngsters perform community service hours, and once complete, they can receive a small stipend for projects.
Mentors include pastors, law enforcement,business leaders, teachers and more. The mentors can share life experiences to shape students’ futures, no matter their occupation. The youth learn a diverse range of skills in addition to business ownership. They learn public speaking, tact and diplomacy, Colon said. Lessons appeal to the youngsters as they are often creative and hands-on. For instance, in 2021, the inaugural Wele Youth Farmer’s Market was held.
Colon said the group will be integral in the Community Teaching and Demonstration Garden, which is coming soon.
One graduate of the program started his own lawn care business. Alumni Youth Leader Emarryah Wilson just graduated Magna cum Laude at Florida State University and Erin Rogers won the Youth Leadership Award from Keep Florida Beautiful.
These are just a couple of examples mentoring youth outcomes. The HPNC is accepting donations for camperships for students. Donations can be mailed to HPNC at PO BOX 1678, Lake Placid, FL 33862. For more information or to apply for the Wele Youth program, contact HPNC via email at highwaypark@ yahoo.com.