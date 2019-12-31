AVON PARK — A welfare check on an alleged suicidal man resulted in concealed weapons charges when deputies allegedly found him with guns.
Merced Aaron Marinelarena Chavira, 41, stands charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm after Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found him in his car in front of Reed’s Motel/Budget Inn at 102 U.S. 27 S. in Avon Park.
Local deputies were dispatched to that location at 1:29 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, on request from Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, after the man had allegedly made suicidal statements on Dec 21 during a domestic disturbance call in their area.
Marinelarena Chavira was reported to have been intoxicated and, allegedly, in possession of a handgun and two long guns.
He was also last seen driving a white Volkswagen Passat and was allegedly staying at the Budget Inn.
Local deputies found him asleep in the driver’s seat of the VW, parked in front of Budget Inn, reports said.
They announced their presence and, reports said, gave him commands at gunpoint to get out of the car. Once he was out and handcuffed, reports said, deputies searched him and the car.
In his right front pocket, they found a Derringer .22-caliber mini-revolver, containing three live rounds and two spent casings.
Under the driver’s seat, reports said, they found a .357-caliber revolver, within reach of where he was sitting. It had two live rounds and three spent casings, reports said, and was not secured in a holster or case.
Deputies did a background check on Marinelarena Chavira and questioned him. Information regarding those portions of the arrest were redacted from reports.
However, reports said the process was started to issue a risk-protection order against him.