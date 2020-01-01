My compliments to the gentleman that wrote the letter on welfare in the Dec. 21st edition of the Highlands News-Sun. It was spot on and extremely well written. Using the 23rd Psalm as his format he hit on every aspect of welfare.
Now before anyone thinks I am against welfare, let me assure you that is not the case. There are many people physically and mentally that require and need help in their daily lives. Also many of these people wish they could be employed and contributing to society rather than being a burden on others. I compliment these folks. These people have integrity and pride.
Now to those listed in the letter, those sitting home in front of their 65-inch plaza TV's waiting for their monthly green check and food stamps, there is nothing good to say about their actions. They are proud of the fact that they are smarter than the rest of us as they know how to cheat the system and have no problem doing it.
Now, we have heard about the need to correct the welfare system for years, but it just goes on, even though we know it is not perfect. The only two things people need to scam the system, are one, be dishonest and two, no pride. I really think the lack of these two character traits makes life a little harder to live by.
Hal Graves
Sebring