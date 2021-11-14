This home is located at 3816 Rodeo Drive in Sebring. It is being offered at $329,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a great opportunity to own this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bathroom split floor plan located in one of the most sought-after communities in Highlands County – The Country Club of Sebring.
Beautiful new landscaping will capture your attention the moment you pull up. As you enter the home, there is a large screened entryway. Once inside, you’ll find a spacious open living room, separate dining area, high ceiling, sliders that open onto a 24-by-11-foot screened porch with a view of the backyard with landscaping that has been redone.
The kitchen has been completely updated, solid-wood white cabinets, granite sink, granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, coffee bar, two pantries with auto lighting, breakfast nook with bay windows, tiled flooring and sliders to the screened porch.
Owners’ suite offers his and her closets, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in shower, jetted jacuzzi, dual sink vanity, new tiled flooring, in the bathroom and additional corner cabinet.
The guest bedrooms are on the other side of the home privately situated through a pocket door. The bathroom is between the two bedrooms and there are sliders that also open to the screened porch from one of the guest bedrooms.
The 26-by-19-foot garage has a golf cart door and shelving. Indoor laundry room off the garage, wash tub, extra storage and plenty of shelving.
There are so many additional features that include: new roof in 2015, A/C in 2017, Ring camera, ADT security system, Honeywell WiFi thermostat, whole house water treatment system, freshly painted inside and out, new fixtures, fans, plantation shutters and much more. It’s apparent the owners took great pride in maintaining this home. This community offers many amenities that include: tennis courts, inground pool, playground and (golf for a separate fee).
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.
MLS #283010