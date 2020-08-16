This home is located at 4507 Harder Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $235,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate, with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Welcome home to this spacious family-style home that is very inviting. This home is situated on a quarter-acre corner lot in the desirable neighborhood of Lake Haven Estates of Harder Hall. You are close to two golf courses in this golf cart friendly community. You are also close to the YMCA, ballfields, Highlands Hammock State Park and Lake Jackson.
The property features over 1,900 living square feet (under air) and an additional more than 2,400 total square feet (under roof).
The home boasts three large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a side entry two-car garge.
This home has an open concept but has a unique intimate feeling. I have not seen a home with this floor plan ever. You have a formal living room and dining room combo that is shared through an arched entry way to the remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, tile backsplash and newer stainless steel appliances. There is a great island that overlooks the family room. Off of the family room is an additional space perfect for an office, in-home gym, or playroom. Off of this space is a rear screened- in lanai that is perfect for outdoor entertaining.
The ensuite has a gracious-sized bathroom with a newer, remodeled, updated look. The guest bath has also been nicely remodeled.
The in-house laundry room is accessible to the garage.
The exterior of the home has super lush grass, gutters and rock around the base of the home. There is a shed out back for your lawnmower, too.
There is no carpet in the home, which makes it easy for cleanup.
