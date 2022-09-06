Commanders Chiefs Football

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 ED ZURGA/AP PHOTO

ASHBURN, Va. — On the eve of Carson Wentz’s third training camp with three different teams in as many years, Ron Rivera welcomed the new Washington Commanders quarterback with a handshake and a message even an NFL veteran may have needed to hear.

“You were wanted here,” Rivera told Wentz.

