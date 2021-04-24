Wow, what a year huh? I have got to tell you, the last 12 months have been more difficult than dealing with a teenager for a year. It is a pandemic, I know, and we all have had our hands full getting to where we sit today. There is so much I could rehash, but darn it anyway, I just want to move forward. I am sure there are lots of you out there feeling that way as well.
We sure have missed doing our events for the community and we are in full swing figuring out how to get them up and running again. So, we decided around October of last year we would let another six months go by before we went back to events. I will tell you that a year without the events we do has really wreaked havoc on our system.
So here we are, we are back to it and we felt with the horrendous number of storms last year we would start back with our annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo. We are doing a one-day event instead of two and it will be June 5, 2021. We all know COVID protocol and expect everyone to help us as we partner with the Lakeshore Mall and the county emergency staff to bring you speakers from the county, some entertainment and, of course, some bingo at the mall. We will have a meteorologist from Channel 8, we are just not sure which one as of today.
We look forward to seeing you all there and remember you cannot play bingo without a mask!
You are probably seeing our annual Highlander Awards nominations in the newspaper now. I know it has been a tough year, so that means we have had some spectacular people out there in our community really going above their norm this year. If ever a year to nominate someone, it is certainly now.
We will publish the special section in August, and we plan on having the celebration dinner as well. It is always exciting to recognize the outstanding citizens of our county.
Our biggest event is typically the annual Best of Highlands County Banquet. We have 2020 results and are getting ready to order the plaques. So, everyone will know and be prepared, here is what we are trying to schedule for the 2020 award winners. We are going to schedule a little different this year we hope. We are attempting to plan two awards banquets back-to-back. We will have roughly half the categories we award at each banquet and the awards banquets will be in September. This should speed up the events for our guests and allow for any restrictions that may be in place in October.
Right after the banquet we will be selling the annual Best of Highlands Magazine and we will quickly turn this around for an Oct. 30 publication. I know it’s all fast, but it is important that we clear out 2020 awards and begin 2021 awards for Best Of. I am sure all are anxious to know the winner and finalists for 2020.
We will also have the 2021 Ballot section out in October in order to get back on schedule for presenting the awards. The 2021 Awards Banquet will be in March of 2022 and the magazine published soon after.
You can also look forward to our annual Women in Business event, the Fall Family Festival and the Senior Expo and Family Extravaganza all returning over the next 10 months.
We look forward to hearing from you in our nomination processes, we can’t wait to see you at our awards ceremonies, and we sincerely appreciate you as readers. Here we go Highlands County!
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher for D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com