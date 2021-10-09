SEBRING — Virgil Lee West, awaiting trial for the murder of Shawn Zeigler in 2015, was arraigned Monday for allegedly beating a new cell mate in September.
West, who pleaded not guilty to battery by a detained person on an inmate/visitor, will be tried separately on that charge. The problem is, finding a public defender who does not have a conflict of interest.
West lost his other public defender in the summer when she told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that she had a conflict and could not represent West. The lawyer was not required to tell the court what that conflict is.
Estrada finally found Robin Howard Stevenson, who filed two new motions in the case: a Sept. 8 motion for a ballistics expert and an Aug. 20 motion to hire a private investigator to help him prepare West’s defense. Stevenson wants to hire David Byron of Science South Inc. of Lake Mary to examine the bullets, casings, and direction of fire at the scene. The cost of the expert has yet to be determined.
A jail report on West’s alleged crime shows the incident began when West’s cellmate, Felix Brotons, spit in the sink they share inside their cell. Brotons, who had been in jail on domestic battery charges since early August for allegedly attacking his uncle in his Sebring home, suffers from severe mental health issues, as well as schizophrenia, Broton’s arrest reports state.
Court records show that Brotons had a domestic battery arrest resolved through diversion in 2012 and in 2018 he was found guilty of battery on a person over 65 years old.
After Brotons spit in the sink, West ordered his new cell mate to call detention deputies and request a new cell, the arrest report states. As Brotons explained himself to the detention deputies who came to the cell, West allegedly grabbed Brotons and slammed him onto the bed. West then repeatedly punched Broton’s face in front of the guards.
The guards pulled West away from Brotons and charged him with battery by a person detained in a jail or prison facility, a felony. His arraignment on that charge is Oct. 4.
West will appear in court on the battery charge again Nov. 17 at 1:15 p.m. Until then, Estrada designated him indigent and in need of a public defender. The judge can send the case to the Regional Conflict Office.
The crime is a felony that is punishable by three to five years and a $5,000 fine.