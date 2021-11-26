SEBRING — John Phillip Bailey was charged with seven counts of sex offender failure to comply with registration laws and possession of a gun by a convicted felon in October 2020.
The felony defendant pled the seven charges down to two counts and asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to sentence him. On Tuesday, Estrada sentenced Bailey to 36 months in state prison on each charge, to be served concurrently.
Estrada also hit him with fines, court costs, and other financial punishment.
During the violation of probation hearing, prosecutors mentioned that Bailey’s plea was made with the agreement of “federal authorities.”
That’s because Bailey was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in West Virginia in 1994. In 2016, he pleaded guilty in Parkersburg, West Virginia, for failing to disclose changes in his registration there. Nor did he tell West Virginia authorities about his change of address when he moved to Highlands County in June; nor did he register when he arrived in Highlands County, prosecutors said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies got a call from a local RV camp manager who told them she had evicted someone. Deputies entered the trailer where Bailey lived and found a laptop and cell phone that contained proof that he’d used them without registering new email addresses he’d used and other online names.
That’s when they charged him with the seven counts of failure to comply with registration laws.