SEBRING — July 15, 2015 – the day Virgil Lee West allegedly stepped from his pickup truck and shot a man to death – was a long time ago.
For nearly eight years, West has been in the county jail in Sebring awaiting trial as Highland’s longest-lasting murder defendant. His lawyer and prosecutors are working to bring him to trial in late 2023.
First, however, West wants his pickup truck back – the one from which he tossed his pistol and bullet casings after the shooting. Daniel Hernandez, West’s lawyer, filed a motion requesting that the court return the pickup truck – make and model not noted – to West.
The motion, which also requests his scrapbook, contends that the pickup truck is no longer needed as evidence.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will hear the motion on April 21 and rule on whether he can have the items returned to him. Of course, the truck could be returned to a family member or friend as West awaits trial. Perhaps the scrapbook, too.
Prosecutors have not filed a motion asking the court to deny West’s request.
The pickup truck, however, played a supporting role in the shooting of Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart that July so many years ago.
According to West, Zeigler and Leaphart had been bullying him and other residents of Lorida before the day of the shooting. According to Highlands County detectives, the fatal shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
Zeigler turned the golf cart around and drove toward West, whose pickup truck “stalled or became unfunctional,” detectives said. As Zeigler approached West’s pickup, West allegedly pulled a .38 and exited his pickup. He stepped forward and fired at Zeigler, hitting him in the left and right chest, abdomen, knee, thigh, and bicep. Zeigler was pronounced at the scene, and Leaphart – who also was hit – was seriously injured but recovered.
After the shooting, West’s pickup truck started and he drove off, tossing his pistol and shells as he went. Police pulled him over at Sebring International Raceway. They arrested him and had his pickup truck and its contents impounded.
West, of course, is not the first defendant to ask for his property back. Phillip J. Markland, found not guilty after shooting his uncle more than a dozen times in the head and face, received his gun back from police.
Zephen Xaver’s mother, whose son is now guilty of all five counts of first-degree murder in SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch on Jan. 23, 2019, got her car back six months after her son drove it to the bank to commit his act of senseless violence.