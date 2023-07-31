Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kara Westmoreland, 26, of Avon Park Wednesday afternoon at a Sebring hospital. Westmoreland faces charges of battery on a health care worker.
Upon making contact with the victim, who is a nurse in an emergency room department, she told deputies she was treating Westmoreland as a patient. The patient allegedly became “irritable and uncooperative” to the victim and other staff, according to the HCSO arrest report.
The defendant asked to be sent to another hospital against medical advice in order to find treatment at another hospital. The report states Westmoreland’s behavior “escalated form irritable to irate” as the nurse tried to take out Westmoreland’s IV.
Westmoreland allegedly grabbed the nurse’s wrist and pushed her arm back. The nurse said the move was intentional. Another staff member corroborated the nurse’s account.
Westmoreland was taken to the county jail and subsequently bonded out.