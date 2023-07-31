Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kara Westmoreland, 26, of Avon Park Wednesday afternoon at a Sebring hospital. Westmoreland faces charges of battery on a health care worker.

Upon making contact with the victim, who is a nurse in an emergency room department, she told deputies she was treating Westmoreland as a patient. The patient allegedly became “irritable and uncooperative” to the victim and other staff, according to the HCSO arrest report.

