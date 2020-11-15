LAKE PLACID — Someone once said if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life. Most people have jobs to pay the bills, Michael Noel is fortunate enough to make a living while doing something he is passionate about.
Michael, and his wife Chris, love nothing more than sitting on their dock on the lake with a tennis ball, a couple of dogs and a good brew. Eventually, the tennis ball and the dogs end up in the lake and soaking wet. The combination gave rise to Wet Dogs Brewing. The brewery is located at 231 N. Main Ave. in the Journal Plaza.
“We wanted to translate some of that feeling into a place in town,” Noel said.
Noel’s son Ethan’s dog, Ranger, is the furry face on the company’s logo.
If you brew it, they will come. Noel opened his craft brewery, in February, just before the world shut down due to COVID. Thankfully, Noel worked in finances and was prepared for the worst, which happened in March when the bars were closed. St. Patrick’s Day was supposed to be the brewery’s grand opening of the Irish-inspired “brewpub.”
In June the brewery was able to reopen because it obtained a food license and Devil Dogs food truck provided good grub. Despite another shut down, just a few weeks later, the brewery reopened again in September with a “Half Way to St. Patty’s Day” party. Take out orders of beer helped the brewery, especially during the first shutdown.
In typical Irish pub fashion, there is no table service. Patrons head up to the counter for their orders. Customers peruse a menu on a large screen and order from a large selection of IPAs, light beer, dark beer, hard seltzers, ciders, wines and more. Not sure what you want? Michael said his servers and his wife are very knowledgeable about their products. Many people choose their favorite brew by ordering a variety flight. A flight is four four-ounce brews that can be different or have four favorites.
For those patrons who don’t want alcohol, WDB has them covered as well with craft sodas and coffee exclusively roasted for them by Charm City Roasters in Avon Park.
WDB is a unique because it has the Irish Pub feel in a venue that is intimate inside and where families and their four-legged friends can spread out at the tables on the porch. Michael said the brewery is the most family and dog friendly place in town and has a great lawn to play on. Wedding rehearsals, proposals and charity fundraisers are all the types of events that have taken place at WDB.
Every night there is some food whether it’s a food truck on site, next door at Morty and Edna’s or the restaurants within walking distance. Noel said many restaurants deliver to the brewery as well.
Tuesday is open mic night, participate or just enjoy. Thursday is KaHoots Trivia night, live music takes the stage on Friday and Saturday, comedy nights are also scheduled. See all the events at wetdogsbrewing.com. Chris Noel’s band, Highlands Celts, often entertains the crowds with their reels and jigs
Michael and Chris love to meet new people and greet return customers. They are often out on the floor mingling as they are cleaning up glasses form the tables. The couple has noticed an influx of clients from the coasts. Michael said many people Google breweries because they collect items from them like coasters and stickers.
“There’s nothing like this around within 45 minutes,” Michael said.
Michael has heard “we needed something like this in Highlands County” more times than he can count and it hasn’t gotten old.
Michael also said people want to get out since they have been cooped up because of COVID but don’t want to be in a busy city. WDB has souvenirs for the out-of-towners with merchandise such as T-shirts and even dog collars with built-in bottle openers and beer to-go.
The week of Thanksgiving, WDB will be closed. However, with a name like Noel, the owners plan to do Christmas in a big way.
The hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday noon to 9p.m. and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Mondays are dedicated to private events, tennis balls, wet dogs and each other.