SEBRING — Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane bringing with it devastation. Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way back into the Caribbean Sea, where the warm water is favorable for the depression to strengthen.
Meteorologist Keily Delerme from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was some uncertainty where “it’s going to go later today (Friday).” She said when Eta turns back into a tropical storm, the models will be in “better agreement.”
One thing is for sure, Eta is headed toward Cuba. Eta is expected to cross over the middle of Cuba about Saturday night and make a sharp turn to the northwest after leaving island.
There is an upper level low that will produce some strong wind shear. The clockwise wind rotation competes with the counterclockwise of Eta, which will help prevent intensification as it enters the Gulf of Mexico.
Delerme said the depression is only forecast to increase to a tropical storm. She also said it is not very organized and NOAA sent up hurricane hunter planes into the storm on Friday morning. As of 11 a.m. Friday, she said the storm was not very organized but was a rainmaker.
From Lee County to Levy County, Florida will be wet and windy from Sunday through Thursday. Tropical storm winds are up to 39 mph. Forecasts may change when and if Eta becomes more organized. Delerme said it might be a good idea to bring in lawn furniture when it gets windy.
“We can handle some rain since it has been dry for several days,” she said.
However, those living in low lying areas or near roads that are known to flood easily, should take precautions.
Former Hurricane Eta, now Tropical Depression Eta, was the 28th named storm in the Atlantic in 2020. This season ties 2005 for also reaching 28 storms.
Theta is the next name up on the Greek alphabet hurricane names. Hopefully, it is not needed but the official hurricane season isn’t over until Nov. 30. Now, if only Mother Nature could read a calendar.