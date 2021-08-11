SEBRING — Whatever plans you have for this weekend, if they’re outdoors, bring an umbrella along. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is watching a tropical disturbance that has the potential to become the next named storm, Fred. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) has most of Florida in the cone of uncertainty and will likely lead to a wet weekend locally, according to NOAA’s Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley.
NOAA’s Meteorologist Rick Davis said if PTC 6 stays on the same forecast, Highlands County will not get a direct hit from the storm but could have rain and thunderstorms off and on for a 48-hour period Saturday and Sunday. He said by Monday the storm would be out of the area. Included in the showers, we could see gusty winds of 30-40 mph.
Davis said the storm is still four to five days out but to be mindful of it and use this time to get supplies that are needed. He said to have a hurricane plan in place if you don’t already have one.
If this storm is named Fred, it will be the sixth named storm of the season, following a quiet July in the tropics. Elsa was the last named storm and first hurricane of the season, making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on July 7. The 2021 season was the quickest one to reach the “E” designation.
NOAA has been tracking the Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 and as of Tuesday, the hurricane hunter planes could not find a lower level circulation and was yet to be called a tropical storm. However, PTC6 is anticipated to become Tropical Storm Fred by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting the storm’s formation within 48 hours with 90% certainty.
By Tuesday afternoon, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were already feeling the rain from PTC 6. The storm was about 150 miles from Ponce Puerto Rico. A tropical storm warning was in effect for that area. The storm was headed west-northwest at 18 mph, which Shiveley said was pretty quick for this storm. The winds are sustained at 35 mph, just 4 mph below the mandatory sustained winds for a tropical storm classification.
Shiveley said the storm has to go over the rugged terrain of the Dominican Republic and Haiti today before it heads toward Florida. The mountainous land can tear apart storms. It is likely to be near Key West on Saturday morning and parallel to Tampa in the Gulf of Mexico by 8 a.m. Sunday.
The hurricane season is headed into peak seasons from August to November. The season ends Nov. 30.
Tuesday afternoon saw NOAA watching another area of weather “a few hundred miles” southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. NOAA is only giving this system a low 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and just a 20% over the next five days.