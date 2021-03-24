SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Marcia Chauncey of Avon Park received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

William Qualls of Avon Park, received a MBA, IT Management.

Angela Gomez of Sebring, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Aury Colon Nazario of Sebring, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Amanda Dumbleton of Sebring, received a MBA, Healthcare Management.