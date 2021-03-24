SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Marcia Chauncey of Avon Park received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
William Qualls of Avon Park, received a MBA, IT Management.
Angela Gomez of Sebring, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Aury Colon Nazario of Sebring, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
Amanda Dumbleton of Sebring, received a MBA, Healthcare Management.