The column by David Dunn-Rankin in the Oct. 11, 2020 Highlands News-Sun regarding felon voting rights had a very glaring omission. The author seemed to be referring to the requirement that felons must pay legally required debts to have their voting rights restored. If this is the case then he forgot to mention that these debts include restitution to the victims of their crimes.
These felons, in many cases have been ordered as part of their sentences to pay for damages to the people that they victimized. And no, making felons pay restitution to their crime victims is not equivalent to a "poll tax."
I am not sure why Mr. Dunn-Rankin would omit this unless it was to push a partisan narrative. Or perhaps he just doesn't think criminals paying their victims back is that important.
In any event, he is clearly showing more concern for felons than he is for the people who have been assaulted, robbed, kidnapped, defrauded, etc. by the criminals.
Since Mr. Dunn-Rankin is the CEO of a media company that includes this newspaper, he has a platform to explain why he showed so little concern for victims of criminals that he didn't even bother to mention the restitution requirement. Perhaps he can explain to a mother who's child was beaten why the felon who did it should get to vote before he pays for the kid's medical bills. I would like to hear that explanation as well.
I'll wait.
Dana Orr
Avon Park