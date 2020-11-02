With all the testing for COVID-19 being done, positive and negative numbers being published and alarming everyone, why not publishing the reality of it all. The reality is how many actually caused deaths without underlying other health-related problems that in itself could cause the demise of a patient that after all the COVID-19 pushed them “over the cliff.” The major attention should be on the isolated cases and finality of testing for “antibodies.”
I am not a physician but have worked in health care, so my observations basically are from a lay stand point, but let’s get real. I have been tested positive, quarantined at home under doctor's orders, tested again negative, then donated blood. The blood bank tested for antibodies; I was positive for them and then donated platelets.
I know it hasn’t been proven that the presence of antibodies will insure you cannot contract or transmit the COVID-19 viruses, but I believe the vaccine that is being developed for now an “antibody.”
If you have no symptoms and have been checked negative have your blood checked for the antibodies by a lab or donate blood, they do it as part of your donation. The numbers of positive antibody tests should be published.
This may put your mind at ease somewhat that you can be more positive in your everyday living.
Don Toth
Sebring