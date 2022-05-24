SEBRING — In the last article, we went over understanding millage rates and ways the public can participate in the budget process. This time we will talk about the final stages of the budget process.
We left off with talking about trim notices, and that they are mailed by the Property Appraiser’s office to property owners in August. Trim notices note the maximum cap on the millage rate, not the actual millage rate.
Remember, commissioners will vote on July 19 to certify the maximum millage rate, which will appear on the trim notices. The purpose of the vote sets the highest anticipated rate the board could adopt – called the certified rate – once it votes on the actual millage rate in September.
It is important to note that the board is not required to adopt the certified millage rate. It may choose to adopt a lower rate, but the board cannot exceed the certified millage rate as that would result in a large re-mailing expenditure prior to adoption.
So, commissioners will vote on the actual millage rate in September, after two public hearings on the budget are held. Residents still have an opportunity to participate in the budget process during these public hearings, which are currently scheduled for Sept. 8 and Sept. 20; both hearings will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
At the final public hearing on Sept. 20, commissioners will vote on the adoption of the budget to include the actual millage rate that appears on tax bills, the Capital Financial Strategy (CFS) and the County Fee Schedule for FY 2022-2023. Assigned millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property, which is determined by the Property Appraiser, to arrive at the property tax amount.
Fiscal Year 22-23 will begin Oct. 1 and the adopted budget is implemented on that date. The next step in the process is the tax bill.
Tax bills are mailed by the Tax Collector’s office to property owners by the end of October/beginning of November. It notes the actual millage rate being assessed.
Highlands County’s millage rate has been at 8.55 mills for the last eight fiscal years, including the current fiscal year (FY 21-22).
Each property owner’s tax bill will reflect the total tax amount due based on the millage rate the board voted on and approved in September. The tax bill will also include other assessments, such as school board, fire, garbage collection, special improvement districts, etc.
It is important to note that while the millage rate could stay the same, it will depend on an individual’s assessed property valuation whether they have a tax increase or not.
This concludes our three-part series on what Highlands County’s budget process looks like. For more information, visit highladsfl.gov.