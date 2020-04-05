SEBRING — In the last few weeks, residents have raised questions of what local elected officials have done and are doing to accelerate COVID-19 testing and facilitate help.
As of Tuesday, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said there hadn’t been much talk of more testing, at least not in the circles of elected officials.
“People just have to be very careful of their surroundings [and] not get in big groups. Stay at home if you can. Go to the [grocery] store or the pharmacy,” Holbrook said. “I don’t know what else we can do. You can’t force people to stay home. I hope it won’t come to a point where we have to shut everything down. May have to,” he added.
That was Tuesday.
Starting last Friday, Florida has gone under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, with residents only allowed trips for essential supplies.
As for what are elected officials doing to ease the burden on residents, the question stays the same, as does the response.
“Take care of yourself. Avoid crowds. Avoid being close to people,” Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said. “Wash your hands.”
She said the county has its social media accounts, a mobile phone alert system, news releases and an information hotline.
The county was doing live social media videos, but then got a complaint about how well American Sign Language was being translated by the interpreter.
When asked about what appearances county commissioners have made to assuage people’s fears in person, even if via video, radio or phone calls, she said she and County Commissioners Don Elwell did a radio appearance last week.
However, she said, this crisis is being managed by the Florida Department of Health, from Tallahassee. The local office covering Highlands and DeSoto Counties, without a social media presence or a local spokesperson, had relied on her office to help get information out.
Even with a local mouthpiece, Rybinski said, the Health Department must also clear information through Tallahassee.
If this crisis were a hurricane, she said the county would be in charge of local information.
“Right now we are not in charge,” Rybinski said. “The role of the Board of County Commissioners is to assist the Health Department and protect the citizens.”
Testing
Holbrook and County Commissioner Arlene Tuck said they hadn’t had conversations with officials about having more testing in this area.
Elwell said he had directed efforts toward talking with the local Health Department, County Administrator Randy Vosburg and the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
“I’ve tried not to bother state representatives, because they are being pulled in every direction,” Elwell said.
Tuck had heard tests from private labs were taking a lot longer than ones sent to state-run labs, which return in two or three days, or even a couple of hours in some cases.
She said the Lake Placid Conference Center had offered their facility for testing, if anyone wanted to use it.
“It would probably be better if they could set up at a different place,” Tuck said: Similar to supply centers after a hurricane.
Elwell said he was more than eager to push for more testing.
“I don’t see where we’re an isolated case [statewide],” Elwell said. “We have to wait for our turn.”
Rybinski said it is being conducted for those who fit the medical criteria, on referral from a primary care physician.
At Friday evening, out of 180 tests done in the county, 26 were positive and two inconclusive, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Rybinski considered the negatives to be a high number out of the number who met the criteria for testing.
“Everybody has just got to use their common sense,” Holbrook said about reducing the number of cases. “Do what everybody’s recommending. Just pay attention and stay at home as much as possible.”
Business
Tuck said people have asked whether or not agriculture would be essential. She said Extension Officer Laurie Hurner was able to confirm that it was.
She’s had several people calling, begging her and other commissioners to do what they can to prevent the county or state from closing down, especially with Easter and Mother’s Day shopping grinding to a halt.
Emily Anderson with Sen. Marco Rubio’s office, she said, has reached out to the Florida Association of Counties to help set up the Paycheck Protection Program to provide forgivable loans for businesses with less than 500 employees, to pay rent, mortgages, utilities and health care premiums.
Grocery stores are still open, but events like the monthly Saturday market in Lake Placid had to shut down, because it would create a crowd.
Tuck had heard some stores are going to put up Lexan screens at the registers to prevent direct contact between cashiers and customers.
She said she would not have shut down the state at all.
“It will be the same thing as it was before — you can still go to the grocery store, get gasoline, go to the doctor or pharmacy,” Tuck said.
When Elwell suggested a shutdown in March, Tuck and the rest of the commission elected to follow the lead of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who only days ago issued a stay-at-home order.
“I still don’t approve of it. We said we’d go along with what he said,” Tuck said. “I think it’s going to hurt a lot of our mom and pop shops — It’s going to close them down. Some said they won’t reopen.”
Elwell has since said a local shutdown would have been earlier, but not as effective as a statewide order, given the number of people driving in, out and through on U.S. 27, U.S. 98 and State Roads 64, 66 and 70.
He’s glad that the list of essential businesses seems to be extensive, but said those not on the list will be hard hit.
“Those folks, many of them, can’t afford to take a month off with no pay, whatsoever,” Elwell said “I hope some of them can work from home, since that’s allowed and encouraged.”
He hopes to promote some of those local businesses, which he considers part of his job as a commissioner.
Supply runs
On Tuesday, Holbrook had to go to Sebring for a doctor’s appointment and saw quite a bit of traffic.”
He had heard people from heavily-infected Broward and Dade Counties had driven up to Moore Haven, Clewiston or even Lake Placid to get supplies, possibly carrying the contagion with them.
Holbrook noted that “early-bird” grocery store lines for seniors aren’t necessary.
“To me, there’s just no reason to get in line and have to wait in line and be close to everybody,” Holbrook said.
Elwell said on Thursday, with word of the stay-at-home order going into effect, “Publix looks like it’s the day before Thanksgiving. Walmart looks like Black Friday.”
They will still be open tomorrow, he said for people in panic.
“You can calm down a little bit. It’s going to be OK,” Elwell said. “You don’t need that nine-month supply of toilet paper today.”
Assurance
Public officials and agencies have been giving out words of assurance and information, including from Rybinski, from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and both Sebring and Lake Placid police departments, and from elected officials.
“We’re helping others as we can,” Holbrook said. “We just don’t want people to panic. Sit back, relax and let it take its course.”
Tuck said she gets updates from Vosburg and fields phone calls, such as a lady in Sun ‘N Lakes South worried about a bunch of people up from Broward County over a weekend in eight houses around hers.
The stay-at-home order may give law enforcement the right to stop motorists, she said, if they believe people are not making simple necessary errands.
Elwell noted that while social media use is not high with this county commission, he tries to reach out to people via phone calls, messages, texts and posts.
“Several hundred folks have reached out over the last few weeks,” Elwell said, with a wide range of questions. “In order to help out, I try to redirect them but also make phone calls to experts or research myself to get back to them.”
It’s easier, he said, to hand someone off to an expert, but he doesn’t want to.
“In general, I want to be the one to help out,” Elwell said. “I don’t want to dish it off on other people. That’s not why I was elected.”
Elwell said he tried to be “that calm voice” out there with “some common sense and rational thinking.
“Statistics show that there is a light at the end of this tunnel,” Elwell said.
He said the community did “a fantastic job” after Hurricane Irma, and is being called upon again to come together by staying at home.
“A lot of times, people just want to know if someone’s flying the plane,” Elwell said. “That [someone] can answer their concerns.”
Elwell is available via social media on Facebook. Tuck said people can contact her with questions at 863-465-3234, and leave a message if needed.
The Health Department’s information line is 1-866-779-6121 or COVID19@flhealth.gov.
The Highlands County information hotline is 863-402-6800 or people can get mobile alerts by texting “HCCOVID” to 888777.