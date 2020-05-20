An aging father once placed an old object in the hands of his son and stated, “This was your grandfather’s watch. He gave it to me when I was a young man, and now I am passing it on to you. It is almost 200 years old and has been in our family for a long time. However, before I give it to you, go down to the pawn shop and see how much they will give you for it.”
The son went to the pawn shop, returned later in the morning, and said to his father, “The owner offered me $10 because it is so worn.”
Next, the father said, “Take the watch to the jewelry store downtown and see how much they offer you.”
The son went to the jewelry story, returned just after lunch, and said to his father, “The watchmaker offered me $100 because it is so old.”
Finally, the father instructed his son, “Go to the museum and show them the watch. See what value they place upon it.”
The son went to the museum, returned at the end of the day, and said to his father, “The curator offered me $100,000 for this very rare piece and would like to include it in their precious antiques collection.”
Very seriously, the father looked at his son and asked, “Do you understand why I sent you to all of these different places? It was not to sell a watch. Rather, I wanted you to learn a particularly important lesson. Just as different people valued the watch differently, different people will value you differently, as well. Some will place almost no value on you. Others will give you a little more. But, before I leave this life, I want you to know that you have always been priceless to me.”
Spiritually speaking, this tale paints a very comparable picture to the value of a follower of Christ.
The world places little to no value on a Christian. Jesus said to His disciples in John 15:19, “If you were of the world, the world would love its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, because of this the world hates you.”
Blood kin may value members of their own families more than those of others, but one’s loyalty to the Lord over family can change even that. Jesus warned His servants in Luke 21:16 & 17, “But you will be betrayed even by parents and brothers and relatives and friends, and they will put some of you to death, and you will be hated by all because of My name.”
Nevertheless, just like the earthly father in the story above, our heavenly Father considers His own children priceless. God’s overwhelming love for us is why He sent His only begotten Son to die on the cross and purchase our freedom from sin. In 1 Peter 1:18 & 19, one of Jesus’ apostles wrote that God purchased our pardon not “with perishable things like silver or gold … but with precious blood, as of a lamb unblemished and spotless, the blood of Christ.” Quite simply, those who faithfully serve the Lord are invaluable to Him.
If you ever question your worth, do not seek your value through the eyes of the world or even someone as close to you as family. Find your true value through the eyes of the One who created you from nothing and loves you more than anything.
Take time to “assemble” with us online. Sunday worship begins at 10 a.m. (E.S.T.) and Wednesday Bible study begins at 7 p.m. (E.S.T.) on our YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCRX8fs9RZ-On52Upt2U4tAw) and Facebook page (facebook.com/sebringparkwaychurchofchrist/).
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.