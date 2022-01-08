What changed?
The United States of America have not won a war since 1945. Prior to that it had not lost one.
Starting with The Revolutionary War when 13 squabbling, independent little colonies on the edge of a largely uncharted continent defeated the largest most powerful empire and therefore the most powerful military in the world at that time, Great Britain.
The Federal government’s victory in The War of Northern Aggression cemented the new country into one of the rising nation states that would come to dominate history in the following centuries.
The Spanish American war was between an aggressive, growing but still third-rate county and one of the old established European powers and again the United States won.
Twice in the early 20th century the U.S. defended Western civilization against forces of militarism and totalitarianism.
Following 1945 some things changed.
The Korean War was a draw.
The unpleasantness in Southeast Asia was a wash, won in the field but lost by a democrat-controlled congress under a republican president.
As the ongoing 14 centuries old conflict between The West and Islam flared up, the U.S. took the lead but has not managed to win. A few campaigns have succeeded – Desert Storm, The Second Gulf War, the destruction of the ISIS caliphate but outright victory has alluded The West led by the U.S.
What has changed so much since 1945 that we as a nation can no longer win armed conflicts, when prior to that we were unbeatable?
”Only the dead have seen the end of war.” – Plato
Harold Day
Lake Placid