Father’s Day arrives in a week, Sunday, June 19. Do you know what Dad wants to do?
Sitting in the living room watching sports and enjoying beer and snacks isn’t the plan in mind. A lot of dads may want a day just to sit and relax doing what they like.
Some will probably want to get out, and with a week before the big day, a few days before this Saturday, moms and kids probably have a good idea what would really make dad’s day special.
If they don’t, Visit Sebring has some ideas, compiled by bloggers contracted through Madden Media. One such series focuses on “Mancations,” or vacations geared toward the guys. Here’s a look at some ideas to do right here in Highlands County.
Speed
One suggestion is to get out to Sebring International Raceway each year for the 12 Hours of Sebring. With that week already well in the rear-view mirror, Visit Sebring suggests web surfing to sebringraceway.com/schedule and looking at what they have coming up.
Even if an event isn’t happening this weekend, the anticipation of getting out at a future date will build excitement throughout the month or the summer.
Fish/Boating
With all the lakes in Highlands County, if someone’s dad doesn’t have a bass boat, their grandpa, uncle or cousin or brother probably does, if not a sister, mother or aunt.
Visit www.highlandsfl.gov under the headings “Departments,” Parks and Facilities,” “Parks” and “Boat Ramps” to find a lake with a public boat ramp to put in and cast a line.
There are boat rental services in the area and even pontoon rentals. One business in Sebring offers kayaks, water bikes, jet skis, swim rafts and boards.
Skim
If dad wants to leave the boating to someone else, with a mix of speed and nature, consider an airboat tour. On VisitSebring.com under “Partners,” look for “Airboat Wildlife Adventures” to book a tour out on Lake Istokpoga or Arbuckle Creek.
Hunt/Shoot
Contact the Avon Park Air Force Range by visiting VisitSebring.com and looking again under “Partners.” The Range is also listed at moody.af.mil as the “Avon Park 598th Range Squadron.”
Weekend hunting permits are available when then range is not conducting operations. Even then, the range also has a lot of history that would impress any father who’s both a military and history buff.
Gun ranges are also located throughout Highlands County for those who want to practice target shooting with either pistols, rifles or even clay shooting.
Camp/Hike
Highlands Hammock State Park, open since 1935, has trails and campgrounds for the father and families who love the great outdoors.
For details, visit www.floridastateparks.org and click “Parks and Trails” to find Highlands Hammock State Park and set up a visit or a stay.
It’s also advisable to look at doing a bike ride through the park, with well-paved roads in the main park area and courteous visitors throughout.
Wing it
Do a Google search for wings in Highlands County and pick from among more than a dozen pubs and grills that serve hot chicken wings and cold beer. Couple that evening with a favorite televised sports event, likely to be shown at the pub, and make it a big night out. Test out a craft beer or even sip a glass of wine or other spirits in some of local breweries.
Golf
Highlands County has the Citrus Golf Trail, with all the major courses connected through the group. Go to VisitSebring.com/citrus-golf-trail and look at options for a golf package or just hitting a few holes.
Toss
Last, but not least, a big event coming up this weekend, Friday through Sunday (June 16-18) is the American Cornhole League Florida State Tournament at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring.
To join the League, visit app.iplayacl.com/login, and to join the event, go to app.iplayacl.com/reg-event-list/event-pre-reg-form/4659. Families are welcome and even encouraged.
If tossing bean bags is not their passion, try throwing axes at one of the local axe throwing venues. There are also local facilities featuring billiards, darts and gaming areas that dad might enjoy trying.
Whatever dad’s passion is, make it a fun day for him and adventure out into Highlands County.
This story has been updated to correctly state that Madden Media is the firm whose bloggers have come up with some ideas for “Mancations.”