What does it mean to be saved? How do you get right with Jesus? You confess your heart that Jesus Christ is Lord, the created son of the living God. I won't get into the supernatural part of how he is God and God formed him just like he formed Adam. I've heard people say "but that's impossible." I say, "but you believe in vampires? So how is this so strange?"
The second part is to repent. Do you know what repent means? Repent means to voluntarily change your heart and your mind. So confessing with your mouth isn't enough, you have to change your heart to believe that you did wrong and that Jesus has the right to tell you that.
Third, you give your whole loyalty to God and ask his Holy Spirit to come in and help you. It is a process. Yes, it's hard. We live in a broken world and I, like many others, have been beaten by the circumstances of this world and sometimes it's hard to focus on the spirit of God that is always with us. Read your Bibles, fill your mind and your hearts with his word but also the Bible says God inhabits our praise.
So what I've been learning the last couple years and what I'm especially learning through this painful season of my life is to just praise Him. Do not use praise to praise yourself. Praise songs aren't about you feeling God, they are about God feeling your praise.
When it feels like you're going to die, praise him. When you don't have the answers to death or crisis, praise Him. When you feel all alone and abandoned, praise Him. Because he will inhabit your praise and you won't die and you will get the answers and he'll let you know that you're not alone.
There is something cataclysmic coming to the world. We all feel the vibration of a horror that's galloping towards us. Please, don't go another day without the love and peace of Jesus in your soul. God helps us here on this broken earth fight the depression and abuse that leads to apathy and unhappiness. But Jesus is the key to life eternal in the next realm, also. We all know this isn't all there is. Thank you, Jesus, it's not.
C. Faulkner
Wauchula