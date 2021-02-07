It’s February and that means two things: The snowbirds are here, and the “Big Race” is just around the corner. Both of these are ‘big business’ for our local tourism industry. But what are we doing to help our restaurants, golf courses, hotels and other attractions thrive during non-peak tourist seasons? That is what Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development (TDC) is charged with.
Although the TDC is a department within Highlands County government, we are not funded by the county’s General Revenue, but by a tourist tax of 4% on accommodation rentals of six months or less. So, the more overnight stays (also known as heads in beds) we have in hotels, AirBNBs, condos and vacation rentals, the more tourist tax is collected. We can evaluate our tourist tax collections by month and determine which months need more heads in beds.
In 2019, we developed a strategic plan, which you can find on our website VisitSebring.com/About. The plan enabled us to hold up a mirror and look at what we were marketing as “tourist attractants” and decipher if the average tourist could engage with what we were offering. For example, we tout our nearly 100 freshwater lakes. However, if you are a leisure traveler here with no boat, fishing gear, kayak or paddleboard, how could you access the water and participate in the activities we were marketing?
The plan also helped us develop a Strategic Vision and Mission that helps guide us in decision making:
• Vision: The Highlands County TDC inspires research-based decision making, which leads to the type of tourism destination development that inspires future generations to remain in the community and not move out of town. The TDC allocates resources in order to enhance the quality of life for our residents; including efforts to reduce seasonal employment and to create a place for families to raise their children.
• Mission: The TDC’s mission is to contribute to a positive quality of life for the residents of Highlands County (our customer) through destination promotion, tourism development, advocacy and resource management – which are foundation pieces for future economic growth.
While we may not have a huge tourism influx like bigger destinations typically have, for a smaller, rural county, we do have a substantial tourism base that: provides jobs for 2,100 county residents, jobs that equate to $62 million in wages paid; accounts for $150 million in direct spending; and provides $6.8 million in state and local taxes each year. What does this mean to you? Tourism saves each Highlands County household about $169/year in local taxes.
Throughout 2021, the TDC will assist in bringing several new events to Highlands County. These events are strategically designed or recruited to fill those off-season tourism months (put more heads in beds when we need them) and help many of our local businesses rebound from a difficult year in 2020. We want to help level off the sharp seasonality that many of our tourism partners often experience when the snowbirds leave and the “Big Race” is over. More information about these events will be featured in next month’s Tourism Talk column.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC where she manages and directs the destination’s tourism marketing. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has worked for the Florida citrus industry, as well as phosphate and turf grass industries.