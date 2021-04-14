What exactly?
It has been my observation that the essential difference between pro- and anti-gun people is knowledge.
Pro-gun people actually know about firearms to a greater or lesser degree. They understand care, maintenance and safety procedures. The differing uses for the various types of firearms is understood. They treat projectile weapons with the respect they deserve.
Anti-gun people know slogans, fear and little else. For example, what exactly is an “assault rifle”? The AR in AR-15 does not stand for assault rifle, it stands for ArmaLite Rifle, ArmaLite being the initial inventor of the platform. So, is it an assault rifle because it is black (hints of racism there – nes pas?), because it has an external magazine, because is has a flash suppressor that looks serious, because it has a pistol grip, because it is loud …? Well?
“The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” – Thomas Jefferson
Harold Day
Lake Placid