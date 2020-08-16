Our Board of County Commission continues to refuse to issue a mandate requiring masks be worn in the county. It seems as if they think it is best to follow the state’s guidance and push it back onto the business to decide. They went a step further and reminded us that the local municipalities have the right to impose requirements on masks.
Now let’s be clear here, in a time of pandemic and with documented cases of this terrible thing leading to deaths in Highlands County, our very own citizens, the people we voted in to look over our money, our safety and well-being are yet again deferring state guidelines concerning this issue.
As I understand it, one of the reasons we are being told it’s not going be a county mandate to wear masks is that law enforcement can’t enforce the mandate. I don’t know about you but I get troubled when I hear an agency can’t do what may be needed. We pay for the agency to enforce mandates and laws, right? I think back to a time when mandatory seatbelts were a hot topic in our country. I am often reminded that the auto industry and law enforcement said mandatory use of seatbelts could not be enforced. All these years later, I have just one question for you: What’s the first or second thing you do when you sit in a car to go somewhere?
So, one might speculate that the very existence of such a mandate requiring masks will cause 60% or 70% of our population to conform, it’s what we do. And just like that we are slowing down the spread of COVID in our county.
That scenario could indicate 30% or 40% of those who don’t conform must be policed. I imagine it will be like a speeding ticket is now; police officers would have the ability to warn and send people on their way, issue a written warning or penalize however the county decides.
Let’s say that occurs and we begin to see half of those people wearing masks and the number goes down further. Surely the remaining folks would see the logic and participate in wearing a mask. After a while, we would get on with being normal again and we could lift the mandate. Can it work? Let’s ask New Zealand, they had been COVID free for over 100 days. As of this writing, they now have four cases in Auckland, New Zealand and they are shutting down again.
Early in the pandemic all the box stores were considered essential; small businesses in Highlands County could not be open. The state considered the big stores essential, therefore they were essential in Highlands. Our county did not pass anything to help the small stores re-open. When asked, the board said we must follow the lead of the state. Today, now that we are re-opening our state, that same board that followed the state’s lead on small business in Highlands County is now pushing down the responsibility to decide on masks to small business. Call me crazy, but that doesn’t feel right.
So, for the first six months we have had small businesses shut down, some businesses have had to close their doors, many people lost their jobs, there was a lack of testing early on, an incredible increase of cases and, sadly, we are losing citizens to this horrible thing. Through it all, our answer from elected officials seems to be “we must follow the state guidelines.”
But, if that phantom, gun-stealing outfit from the state ever comes to our county line and demands we turn in our guns immediately we are surely not going to follow that guideline. Just so we all understand that the BOCC of Highlands County went into immediate action and made it clear where the county stands on phantom gun thievery and declared we would ignore the state. I both love and believe in the Constitution. I also believe in our Second Amendment right just as much as the person.
Meanwhile people are getting sick, people are dying and we are getting ready to put our children in harm’s way without using every precaution we can. The feds have helped, but you know DC. That’s going to be up in the air until elections, etc. Who do we look to for guidance in Highlands County? Our BoCC has proven that standing up to the state in a pandemic is not as important as protection from phantoms. So rest easy tonight Highlands County, we do know for certain, one way or another, our guns are safe.
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher for D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com