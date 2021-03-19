What happened to downtown?
This is in regard to the CRA plans. Let’s hope they do not use the same outfit that did Center Street, where they placed the trees in the middle of the sidewalk, which makes it difficult if not impossible for the elderly and handicapped to use the sidewalk.
Perhaps the CRA should consider the current and future demographics of the area when planning, as to what they will or will not support. Also, what attracts people to the area other than automobile races and bicycle events and what do they support?
I moved here 23 years ago from Miami. The downtown area was vibrant with restaurants, art galleries and many specialty shops. It had an active art league with many events. Perhaps the CRA should look into why this all disappeared and who was responsible and why.
Robert Lewis
Sebring