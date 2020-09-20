It’s apparent we have a group of people in Highlands County who don’t believe in trespass laws, or the First Amendment.
I am making an educated assumption it’s the same group caught stealing the Heartland Herald and disposing of them, so the good people of Highlands County could not read about our Constitution and the rights of law.
Now they’re destroying and stealing political signs of Republican presidential candidates, local Republican candidates running for the Florida House. These signs are on private property; they have no right accessing that property.
You don’t see conservatives out destroying and stealing Biden signs.
These individuals aren’t doing their party any favors.
Americans are sick and tired of the lawlessness in the Democratic run states and cities, innocent people (including children) being killed, businesses destroyed, cities set on fire, looting, desecrating and burning our nation’s flag, shouting Death to America, and no one in power in these Democratic conclaves or the U.S Congress are doing anything about it. In fact, they are supporting this lawless action, calling them “peaceful protests;” disarming law enforcement so they cannot control the mobs without endangering themselves physically.
These individuals in Highlands County are exhibiting similar actions of Antifa and BLM. It’s time they grow up. Make yourself heard at the polls, not by your childish antics, destroying signs across the county. Even the people of your party are fed up with these actions across the country, they are leaving the Democratic party in droves. Law enforcement leaders and their officers are resigning or retiring because of lack of support from the Democratic leaders in their states and cities, what’s going to happen next with no law?
Do you really think this is what the American people want in the next administration?
We don’t see gangs of conservatives terrorizing the streets and neighborhoods of America, destroying their neighbor’s businesses, burning our flag. We hold peaceful flag waves, boat flotilla’s, golf cart parades, car and bike parades, where no one or no property is harmed in any way.
There use to be a time when Democratic and Republican parties would sit down in congress and neighborhoods, discuss ideas, come to a mutual resolution or disagreement. They could talk about differences. This ended up being one of the fundamental changes mentioned below; they don’t do this anymore. This didn’t happen in the last three years. It started in 2010, long before Trump, with a famous statement: “We are going to fundamentally change America.” Why would a party want to fundamentally transform the nation that has afforded so much opportunity, success and freedom to its people? A country where even the poorest can rise to the middle class, in many instances to the wealthy class. Tthis does not happen under a Socialist/Communist regime.
One party wants to help the people get through these tough times, rebuild our nation, restore our jobs, enhance our economy; the other wants to bail out poorly managed Democratic states and cities with taxpayer monies. I don’t believe my Florida tax dollars should go to bail out New York State or City.
They want open borders, unlimited immigration, free medical for 22 million illegal aliens, amnesty for same, free education, stated everyone has a right to come to America regardless of who they are, no limit on numbers, eliminate Border Patrol, ICE, defund law enforcement, replace with social workers, let criminals out of prison regardless of the crimes committed.
Is this what America wants? I seriously doubt it.
Socialism is not the way to go; it’s never succeeded where instituted. Ultimately leads to communism. We all know what life is like under that.
It’s your choice when you vote Nov. 3, 2020. Freedom or Socialism.
John Nelson is a Sebring resident and chairman of the Highlands Tea Party. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.