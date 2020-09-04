The times are strange. Maybe the world is flat. We seem hell-bent on going over the edge. Common sense and common decency were once commonplace. Now all we are is common.
As of late I’ve been writing more columns. They have rapidly coalesced into similar thoughts, patterns and themes. Originally this was not intentional. Now it is. What weeks ago was just an uncomfortable curiosity has become my albatross. It is a jealous, demented lover. It demands my attention. It doesn’t let me sleep..
This thing that I speak of is our nation and our way of life. The possibility that everything we’ve known, stood for and believed in could be gone in less than 90 days.
I have been asking myself some questions lately. “What happened to the real Democrats?” Let me insert something here: I am not a Republican.
I know there are good people who are Democrats. There was a time when I wasn’t even sure what made the two parties so different. There are most definitely Democrats that love our way of life, love our freedoms and love our nation. Democrats who are good, regular people. Just like the Republicans.
But what has come raging out of the left is something we’ve not seen. It is an anti-American abomination. It’s intent is to destroy the life we love. To dominate and crush us under the guise of “leadership.”
The Progressive Democrats they call themselves. And yes they are progressive – progressively destroying this nation. We have the GOP. Now we have the AOD – Aggressive Oppressive Democrats.
These are not your grandfather’s Dems. What happened to the real ones? Democrats were not always this hating of America. I have a very hard time imagining that the Democratic voters in this country are in agreement with their party. I wonder if the party itself is really unified in the destruction of the nation?
The AOD (not to be confused with traditional Dems) seems to have come out of nowhere to seize control of the party. Showing no respect for the rule of law, freedom of speech or any other facet of American living. Endorsing and facilitating violence, looting and destruction of property. Is this who we want in control?
In fairness, there are plenty of things that need to be addressed concerning our government and the way in which huge multinationals and powerful industries run roughshod over the population. Yes, we have a problem with our government serving itself first and foremost. Defunding the police and allowing wanton violence is only going to breed more of the same.
What is most frightening in my mind is the intent of the AOD. The twisting of America into a socialist country. This should strike fear and strong opposition by all “we the peoples.”
This is not an issue for partisan politics. We are talking about our way of life. It will affect and reduce all of us. Unless you’re the government. Socialism has never worked anywhere. Don’t believe me. Do your own research. What socialism does is gives the government control and dominance over every aspect of your life.
The poor become even more destitute and the government hordes the wealth and oppresses the populace. Look at the former United Soviet Socialist Republic. Look at China and their history. Look at Venezuela. Socialism is a social blight. The AOD has this in store for us.
Democrats, beware of your party loyalties. This is exactly the fault I see in the partisan game. These are not the Democrats you knew. I see a vote for the left, in this election, as a vote for socialism. This is not about winning an election as much as it is protecting our way of life. That way of life will certainly and radically change, for all of us, if the AOD wins the election.
Jim Ervin is a resident of Frostproof. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.