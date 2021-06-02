God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that who shall believeth in him shall never perish but shall have everlasting Life, John 3:16, KJV.
God seeks the sinner and we all sin because we are sinners. He loves us all and has proven it with his life and all we have to do is believe in the heart in what he has done on the cross and his blood salvation for all. Most people don’t out of ignorance or in defiance. How sad!
Before the cross, people had to believe who he was, The Christ, and today, after the cross, we have to believe in what He has done. God does not force his ways onto us and why we have “free will.” He knows the end from the beginning and therefore, knows beforehand who will believe. He opens the heart of understanding for ones who come to him wanting to know and ones who do not come to him free willingly, will not have their hearts open to understanding and therefore, will not be saved. When the hour will come, all will be resurrected from the grave, very few to life everlasting and most to everlasting condemnation, John 5:28,29, KJV.
The words “done good” and “done evil” in verse 29 means to believe or faith and not to believe or no faith, respectively. The believers are resurrected at three different times depending when in human history and non-believers throughout human history starting with Cain are all resurrected at the end of the 1,000-year reign of Jesus Christ to be judged at the great white throne of judgment, Revelation 20:11-15, KJV. All people throughout human history who died as non-believers or atheists physically, that means a separation of soul and spirit from the flesh body will die “a second” or “the second death,” which is the spiritual death, total separation from God into the “lake of fire.”
I like to clarify “the second death.” Today, all people – believers and non-believers – are enjoying God’s presence. How do I explain this, I can’t. The human mind is limited to “time” that God created, but I believe God and not in God. So, I know it’s true, Hebrews 11:6, KJV. His presence prevents painful anguish and pains beyond our understanding as Christ felt on the cross when he said, “ My God, my God, why do you forsaken me.” My God the Father, My God the Holy Spirit.
Forget the physical pain that Jesus the man had to endure but the spiritual pain he had to endure from total separation from God is beyond our understanding. But, the unbelievers will feel this pain in the lake of fire, forever, Revelation 20:14, KJV. Liberals and religious fanatics and I mean church denominations will come out and say, God is love and he cannot do this and I say, you’re right, He is love and loves all but, He is just also, and cannot allow sin to enter heaven.
Now the following is mind boggling, but I believe because with God all things are possible. Billions of unbelievers will be judged at the great white throne of judgment one by one in a matter of minutes. You say, how can that be. The judgment will happen in eternity, not in time after the end of time or the 1,000-year reign of Jesus Christ. In the end, the heavens shall pass away and the elements of the Earth will melt with fervent heat, and all works that are therein shall be burned up, 2 Peter 3:10-13, KJV. A little understanding and insight: God will destroy the Earth and heavens after the 1,000-year millennial kingdom to rid of all sin created by Satan, who will be tossed into the lake of fire along with all unbelievers and He will create a new earth and new heavens, Revelation 21:1, KJV. My insight: God’s creation of the universe came by “light” and will leave back to that pinpoint of light. The Earth’s elements will dissolve through nuclear fission that only God can do, in other words, this Earth will be dissolved, disappear. The energy given to create the universe will be taken back by God, Revelation 20: 11, KJV and is the point where all unbelievers will be judged according to their works with no Earth to hide or universe.
Again, my insight here is, unbelievers will be standing alone with nobody in a dark place without material things, like a blackhole with the great white throne in front of them, with Christ on the throne to judge them. Think about it ... how frightening. There will be no excuses, Romans 1:18, KJV. Every man and woman had the light within them. Once judged, they are thrown into the lake of fire, total separation from God in a body fashioned to take the punishment but all pains will be felt forever. No end, folks. Every unbeliever will be judged according to their works on Earth which is recorded in the books that are opened, Revelation 20:12, KJV.
God knows everything you have done. Even all your thoughts.
So, how can you prevent from going into the lake of fire? A heart-felt belief in what he has done on the cross and that it was His blood that gave you the remission of sins, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV, Hebrews 10:19, KJV. If we can all see how Christ suffered and died on that cross for everybody then, we can see he is “just” to send unbelievers to the lake of fire since they rejected Him as the Jews did sending Him along with the Romans to the cross. Get with it folks, He gave us all free will to choose. The wrong choice will be disaster.
