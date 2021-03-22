What have we learned in 12 months?
We’ve learned that we need each other, in person, for warmth and comfort and friendship, and that a square on a computer screen is no substitute for an embrace.
We’ve learned that we truly are our brother’s and our sister’s keeper — that our actions, or lack thereof — can affect, and, indeed, hurt others.
We’ve learned that the creaky underpinnings of our health care system are deeply flawed and in need of an overhaul.
We’ve learned that, for all of the promise of distance learning, our children need in-person instruction.
We’ve learned not only a better appreciation of first responders and health care workers, but of others whose essential roles we took for granted: teachers, grocery store and sanitation workers, truck drivers, and so many more.
We’ve learned that America is not, by its might and prosperity, magically insulated from the rest of the world — that a pandemic neither sees nor respects national borders.
We learned that health experts should be heeded and not muzzled during a health crisis. They’re not always and sometimes they may disagree among themselves, but they help our leaders make more informed decisions and they can help debunk dangerous misinformation.
We’ve learned knowledge evolves on a new threat like COVID … as in first, “Don’t wear a mask,” then “Do,” and then ”Wear two.” It would help if experts qualified their advice with, “Based on what we know now … .”:
We’ve learned that there is a price for politicizing a public health crisis — and that it has cost us lives that might have been saved.
And we hope we’ve learned the value of patience — that as we are making progress with vaccines and reopenings, we have to remain cautious and careful.
As for a united front against a common threat, that vision still seems distant.
A COVID-19 relief package passed in Congress. Some complained that it was too costly and that the bill devoted only a fraction of its $1.9 trillion price tag on actual health issues. But that ignores the massive economic carnage that COVID has wrought.
Reasonable compromises for opening states are in the works. Politics too often get in the way of making things work. Compromises are positive proof that we can disagree without being destructive or endangering the common good.
We know it’s a tall order, but in the year ahead, we’d love to see more leadership like this.
Let that be the next condition that goes viral.
An editorial from the Greensboro News and Record, North Carolina.