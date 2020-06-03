We have heard of people being described as those who don’t know what they don’t know. As I sit at home during the virus crisis, I am beginning to suspect that this describes me. TV news programs have panels of virus experts, who often end their comments with “We don’t know.” Meanwhile, some local articles seem to call for a part B, which never appears.
So, here is my article wish list for the Highlands News-Sun staff:
I read an article saying that the AdventHealth hospital chain discovered that some of the COVID-19 tests it was using were defective, yet the positive test count in Highlands did not change. Why was that?
Nursing and assisted living homes were at the top of the testing priorities. Can we have a report on how many people in such facilities were tested and how many tested positive in Highlands County?
While we are looking at assisted living homes, can we confirm that all of them in Highlands County are prepared for the hurricane season, with backup electric power generators? It is the law now, right?
Prisons and jails have been described as petri dishes for COVID-19. I have not noticed reports about our state prison in Avon Park. Does that mean that our local prisons are the new model? If we have positive cases, are they in Highlands County’s statistics?
A recent article by News-Sun staff writer Kim Moody about wearing masks was useful, but my interest about the mask debate is the psychological reasoning among those who can’t seem to accept the fact that my mask protects them and their mask protects me. It seems to be simple. Or perhaps these are folks who lack an everyday sense of community.
Weather forecasters predict more storms this year. Do our local elected officials have a plan if big storms hit us and residents are jammed into shelters with persons infected with COVID-19? If they do, it would be helpful to hear about it now before the power goes out.
Can anything good be said about a pandemic? The answer is yes. First, all of the recent articles about neighbors helping neighbors are something to be proud of. Second, the pandemic may stop the local fairgrounds board from facilitating the sale of semi-automatic weapons across the street from Sebring High School.
On the subject of guns, when will the public learn who sold the gun to the shooter of the five women at SunTrust bank? The shooter, the police and the prosecutor know, but it is being kept a secret from the public, which might choose to boycott the gun dealer if it has a record of selling guns used in crimes.
When I wake up each morning and remember what planet I am on, I ask my wife, “Is it over yet?” Her answer is always the same. Yesterday, I went to a local restaurant to pick up a takeout order. The place was packed, and no one, including staff, wore masks. At that moment, it was clear to me that the virus threat would still be with us for a long time. I was so grateful that we had elected to vote by mail. So what percentage, by party, is registered to vote by mail?
As I write this, the news in the background shows riots underway. My thoughts went back to 1963, when I joined hundreds of thousands of people for the March on Washington. Segregationists predicted violence and the burning of Washington. President Kennedy said it would be nonviolent. He was right. Today, in the social media era, it is very difficult for a nonviolent protest about another murdered person of color to avoid infiltration by groups that seek violence and anarchy. My morning paper had the most important story for Highlands County: two local peaceful protest showed that it can be done.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.