SEBRING — Do you think you have what it takes to be a Tough Mudder? It’s what you think it is, and then, maybe not.
When you go out today and tomorrow to the first-ever joint event hosted by Spartan Race and Tough Mudder on Skipper Ranch between Sebring and Lake Placid, you’ll see a lot of the type of competitors you expect to find at an event that presents physical challenges, barriers to overcome and miles to run.
You’ll also see a lot of the people who don’t fit that stereotype, people who look like you, even if you haven’t gone jogging in a while, and they’ll be succeeding. If it looks like fun to you, that’s no accident. It’s supposed to be fun.
“Spartan is a race. It’s competitive with specific parameters and ultimately for prize money,” said Kyle McLaughlin, CEO of Tough Mudder, which merged this year with Spartan. “Mudder is a teamwork-based extreme challenge. Finishing is a challenge.”
Some people might not finish a Mudder challenge, but that’s OK, McLaughlin said. The point is in trying, and trying again, until they do. Many start as part of a team, but by the end have added team members or been adopted into a whole new team as they faced the challenges of the course.
It’s not unlike what Tough Mudder had to go through in the last year, the pandemic being only part of the challenge. Merger talks began in February 2020, McLaughlin said, definitely pre-COVID and before the shutdowns and social distancing that have characterized life for almost two years. Tough Mudder had to move to virtual challenges, but unlike some athletic events that lost participation when the live events waned, Tough Mudder held onto a core of members who kept involved virtually throughout the last year.
“It speaks to the loyalty of people who do our events,” McLaughlin said. “They held on for 14-16 months. Ours is one of the first (venues) to be impacted by COVID and one of the last to get reopened again.”
This was despite the fact that Tough Mudder events are outdoors, have people keeping social distance on the courses and, as McLaughlin put it, are less detrimental than being quarantined on the couch.
Competitors, aside from coming from all walks of life, come from all modes of ability, including paraplegic, sight or hearing impaired, advanced years or very young. There are some of the best athletes and others fresh from the sofa.
There are a lot of obstacles people cannot train for, McLaughlin said, including a 40-foot-tall net climb, often called the “MudderHorn,” to challenge fear of heights; one with surges of electricity; another with thousands of pounds of ice, to challenge cold-aversion, and one to challenge fears of darkness or confined spaces. You can do them without training, he said, and it may take longer. Some, he said, are designed so they can’t be done alone.
There may still be spaces available on the course, McLaughlin said. Those who already registered had their choice of start times, but people who see it and would like to try it might be able to get a slot. Spartan already had 9,800 registered as of 1:45 p.m. Friday. Exact numbers for Tough Mudder were not yet available.
“If you’ve ever been curious to try obstacle course racing before, [we’re] having both in the same place,” McLaughlin said. “We’re excited about bringing this crossover event this weekend.”
Will Spartan/Tough Mudder return next year? McLaughlin said they would be back to Florida in 2022 for certain, and hope to return to South Central Florida.
The Spartan Race/Tough Mudder event begins at 10:45 a.m. today and ends at 1:15 p.m. Monday at 8621 W. Josephine Road, Lake Placid.
Tough Mudder- Tough 15K, formerly the Tough Mudder Classic, with 24 obstacles, encouraging teamwork among strangers.
- Tough Mudder 10K, a new 6.2-mile adventure with 20 obstacles.
- Tough Mudder 5K, a 3.11-mile course of teamwork-inspired obstacles officials said “anyone can conquer as long as they have the courage to step-up to the starting line.”
- Mighty Mudder, for kids ages 8-12, condenses the full-sized Tough Mudder course to one mile of 15 kid-friendly obstacles.
- Mini Mudder, for kids ages 5-7, is a half-mile course with 10 obstacles.
Spartan- Beast 21K, a soul-crushing half marathon with 30 obstacles, usually sits on hilly ground for added difficulty.
- Kids’ Race 1-3K, a fun and safe obstacle course experience for children aged 4-13 to build confidence while having a ball.
- Super 10K, a follow-up to the Sprint 5K (see below), where trail running meets obstacles for a demanding and fun course.
- Sprint 5K, usually the first event for Spartan competitors, with challenges for speed and intense obstacles over a short distance.