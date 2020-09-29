The wish of the American people to see President Donald Trump debate former Vice-President Joe Biden is finally being granted. For Joe Biden, this debate is his first shot at hitting back at the notion that he is not fit to hold office. His campaign has seen many awkward moments, including his recent attempt to appeal Latino voters by playing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi on his cell phone at a campaign event.
On the contrary, President Trump’s has two goals to achieve out of the series of debates. First, President Trump has to be able to show his attacks on Joe Biden’s fitness were valid points. Even those of the Biden camp know that Joe Biden is not the greatest public speaker, therefore the president should be looking to use this weakness to his advantage. Secondly, President Trump has to convince the American people that he can still lead the nation.
Contrary to popular belief, a candidate appealing directly to his established base is not what wins an election. The key to winning any election is persuading those who are undecided to vote for said candidate. This is what President Trump must be striving to do in order to convince those voters who are stuck between him and Joe Biden.
Personally, I wish to see an actual debate between two candidates, where ideologies and qualifications are debated. The 2016 presidential debates saw many moments in which the candidates just insulted each other, rather than discuss their plans for the country. They were not events that voters could actually gain much knowledge from.
This is something that President Trump has to improve on, especially since one of his talking points is Joe Biden’s fitness to lead. This is not necessarily a bad talking point, but it can be if President Trump cannot hold a calm composure and only insults the former vice president. It is here where President Trump can achieve one of the previously mentioned goals and persuade those undecided voters.
The level of professionalism of the debate will ultimately rely on the moderator’s ability to keep both of the candidates in line. Chris Wallace, the moderator of tonight’s debate, is personally one of my favorite journalists due to his ability to call out any politician’s lie or failure. Wallace does not care about what party the person belongs to and he just wants to keep the story straight. Given this, I have faith in him as a moderator. He should be more than capable of asking great questions and being able to reign in the candidates if they get out of hand.
This first debate is ultimately going to kickstart the last month of this election cycle. In no way was it a conventional campaign season, so it is nice to see a tradition of the election. Both candidates have much at stake with their performances at tonight’s debate. Whether or not they can handle the pressure of debating each other, live on national television, will have an enormous effect on the outcome of Nov. 3.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.