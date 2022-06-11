If you haven’t been to a show, you may ask, “What is ‘burlesque’?”
The word “burlesque” comes from the French word “burlesque,” derived from the Italian “burla,” meaning “joke.” Dictionary.com states that the word was first used in the 1500s by the Italian Francesco Berni, who called his operas “burleschi.”
Merriam Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary defines “burlesque” as “a literary or dramatic work that seeks to ridicule by means of grotesque exaggeration or comic imitation.”
It also defines the term as “theatrical entertainment of a broadly humorous, often earthy character consisting of short turns (an act or performance piece), comic skits and sometimes striptease acts.”
Striptease is further defined as “an act or dance in which a person gradually removes their clothing, piece by piece, in a seductive or provocative manner especially to the accompaniment of music.”
The 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, www.1923lv.com/blog, describes burlesque as “a theatrical, risqué performance art that originated in 18th century Victorian England” and often satirized politics, current events or the upper class. By the mid-19th century, the Bar’s blog states, it had become “primarily a comedic genre, characterized by bawdy humor and striptease.”
Websites dedicated to the art form state that performers may also do singing, comedy, tap dancing, gymnastics and acrobatics, alone or as a group.
IrishTimes.com states that the difference between burlesque and stripping is that strippers mainly perform for male audiences, just taking off clothes and leaving nothing to imagination.
With burlesque, it’s as much about what you don’t show as what you do, IrishTimes.com states. 1923lv.com also states it’s a more mixed audience that is very female-friendly.
The burlesque performances of today, 1923lv.com states, are less about making fun of people and more about celebrating the female body and sexuality. With new ideas and perspectives that pay homage to its history, 1923lv.com states that modern burlesque includes not only striptease, but also comedy acts and even drag performances.