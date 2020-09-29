In the hopes of bringing a little more respect to the White House, my wife and I are supporting Joe Biden.
With that in mind I put two “Biden for President 2020” signs in the front yards of both sides of our duplex. These two were destroyed and left by our mailbox.
I put up two more and some idiot drove across our yards and took down both those signs! (that’s OK, I got lots more).
But it makes me wonder, is this typical behavior for Trumpsetter? Sadly it appears so. God, what is happening to our country?
Howard Edick
Sebring