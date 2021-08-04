What is happening to this country?
Last week I spent a whole day watching the coverage of the “peaceful” protest at the Capitol building. Peaceful? – Mierda de Toro! The protestors were all lily white. On the program were four policemen involved in it. There were two whites, one Black who had never in his career been called the N-word, and one Latina.
They tell of the day’s horrors. Policemen being sprayed with tear gas, had their badges ripped off, were beaten, were knocked down and stomped on. One had his finger cut to the bone. He had it bound, bandaged and went back into the fray. Their courage and determination to preserve the Capitol building was heroic and amazing. There were tears in my eyes and in my heart.
One commentator said all protesters caught should be imprisoned, especially the instigator – Trump. What is happening to the greatest country in the world?
Mary Ann Sotero
Lake Placid