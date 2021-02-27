In my life, I’ve worn a variety of hats. While my current “job” descriptions include writer, wife and grandmother, there have been other ways to label me through the years.
I’ve been a teacher. I was, for six glorious months, a radio talk show host. I’ve been a church secretary. Those are just a few of the jobs I’ve held in my 63 years on the planet. I got a lot out of each of them.
Two other “jobs” I’ve held in my life are stay-at-home mom and caregiver. These aren’t considered jobs per se because no one cuts you a check for them. But believe me when I say that they have a lot of things in common with a paying job.
Take being a stay-at-home mom, for example. I wore several hats in that role: housekeeper, cook, referee, playmate and chauffeur just to name a few. My job description was to raise two decent human beings and provide a good home for them and their dad. Looking at my sons now, I like to think I did an OK job.
Some of you might think it’s sexist that I stayed home full time while Don worked. Look, he has the medical degree; I don’t. I knew my time would come once my job was finished (or at least less intense – I’ve found you never stop being a mother, even if the kids are over 30 and have kids of their own). I chose to be home full time because, in my opinion, that was what was best for my family. Your milage may vary, and that’s OK.
Caretaker was another role with its own set of challenges. To those who think I should have just dumped Don’s folks into a nursing home, I say, this was my choice. We had the means and ability to take them into our home, and it was better for them than any facility could be.
Yes, sometimes it was frustrating. Sometimes I questioned myself. But I still believe to this day I made the right call. The Bible talks about honoring ones’ parents, and I felt this was a way Don and I could honor his.
I know there are those who provide round-the-clock care, and they are not cheap. I doubt we could have afforded me if I demanded pay for being a caretaker.
It’s hard to figure out a monetary worth for everything a stay-at-home mom does. I’ve seen some guesses, but nothing official. Until today when my best friend Tina sent me a story she found on www.nbcnews.com.
The story in question involves a couple in China who are getting a divorce. The couple, whom the Chinese state media names Ms. Wang and Mr. Chen, appear to have divorced after five years of marriage. They have a son.
A judge in a Beijing divorce court decided that Wang was entitled to compensation for “household labor,” a first in the country and based on a new Civil Code that came into effect in January.
Part of the code reads, “Where one spouse is burdened with additional duties for raising children, looking after the elderly or assisting the other spouse in his/her work, the said spouse has the right to request compensation upon divorce against the other party.”
So, what was the grand total, the court taking into consideration the length of the marriage, family income, and the living standard of the community? It came to 50,000 yuan (about $7,700).
To me, that seems awfully low. But the story quotes the judge in the case admitting that the courts would need to “accumulate experience” to determine accurate compensation in the future.
I don’t envy the courts figuring that one out. But I will close with a true if contradictory observation: There is no dollar amount I can put on being a stay-at-home mom or a caregiver, in what I gained from it. In that sense, those jobs are priceless.