What is it?
The silence of Joe Biden supporters is amazing. Is it the U.S. is no longer oil independent?
Is it that the U.S. is being over run with illegal immigrants (some having Covid)? Is it that a number of schools have been shut down for a year? Is it the silencing of conservative views by the lackey social media? Is it the bailouts of states and cities that have destroyed their own communities? Is it the cost of living going ever upward? Is it the current support of ongoing BLM rioting? Is it the dividing of the country by race not by achievement? Is it ongoing financial support for abortion? Is it that the U.S. is fast becoming no longer united but divided? Is it a president that will not speak to the American people about what he is doing that is destroying America?
John Larsen
Sebring