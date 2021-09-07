A Sept. 1st letter in the “Opinion” column reminded me of a quote said to be from Winston Churchill. “If you’re not a liberal at 20, you have no heart … and if you’re not a conservative at 40 you have no head (brain).” It looks like that formula doesn’t work for everyone. The letter was cheering to get 16-year-olds to vote. I wish I was 16 again, but when I was 16, I don’t think I was quite ready for this responsibility. I’ve listened to some 16-year-old’s vocabulary and I heard a lot of four-letter words, but none of the words they used was “work.” This is really another way to say we need more people that don’t know or care what’s going on to vote because that evil Mr. Trump might come back. TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is like COVID, it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.
Sixteen-year-olds might not vote for today’s leftists and socialist democrats anyhow. They can’t be bribed the usual ways as they already get everything “free.” They don’t get the “free” money now sent out from Washington as that goes to their parents. They could possibly be bribed with good grades in our Indoctrination Centers, but wait … they already have programs where the standards are lowered (for some) and “no one fails” programs. I don’t think there are any plans to pay 16-year-olds reparations, just for being 16. That pretty much covers the standard bribery methods in place today.
The democratic party has already controlled and re-enslaved African Americans since the welfare state started in the 1960s. They were sent their checks and first lost the fathers, then the families, and after three generations of “help” now have more incarcerated, more poverty and more drug addiction. Now they are trying to work the same “magic” on the immigrants pouring in illegally from every corner of the world. I hate to say it, but I’ve seen enough to know that many are not here because they love America. They also didn’t come to be free … or for the opportunity to make a better life. Many are here for one thing and it’s not the opportunity to succeed, but the opportunity to take the “free stuff” a power-hungry democrat socialist party offers.
I think the events of the last two weeks has caused a panic on the left. Not even the leftists are supporting Biden and they are in full panic mode. My dog, Maggie May, is a democrat. She gets everything free. She doesn’t work, gets free healthcare, free school (obedience) and I think I’ve seen people with clipboards try to sign her up to vote. She watches the fake news on CNN sometimes and when they apologize for another lie, she looks at me to change the channel. If 16-year-olds voting is the latest “brilliant” idea, I can’t wait to see what’s next.
The goal appears to be plain, old, never successful socialism. Mail them checks for $1,200 every now and then and through taxes and inflation take away $2,000. Don’t worry. They won’t even notice. The poor are dependent on the government, so the solution is to make everyone poor (through taxes, inflation, removing the 2nd amendment, and controlling the print and social media). Churchill also said, “Socialism is like standing in a bucket and trying to lift yourself up by the handle.” I wish he was still around and could fill these pages with better ideas that would motivate and inspire everyone including the 16-year-olds and the over-40 liberals.
Bob Fromhartz is a Sebring resident. Columns and letters are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.