After reading some recent letters to this paper written by persons enamored of guns, I found what they did not say to be of interest. I had hoped to hear their views about the recent mass murders. Sadly, they fell back on the usual NRA diversions about the definition of “assault weapons” and the need to blame the victims.
The recent discovery of a video showing NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre botching the killing an elephant in Botswana made its way to the internet. The poor creature was suffering after LaPierre failed to kill him with three shots. The last two were at point-blank range. A guide had to finish off the protected elephant.
I am angry because 22 years ago I lived in Botswana for three years, organizing the construction of self-help houses. This enabled me to visit and appreciate the Okavango area where LaPierre recently killed animals. LaPierre committed a despicable act, but what does it have to do with Sebring?
Before the pandemic, some of us protested against gun shows across the street from Sebring High School. Sebring is the only city in Florida that permits sales of AR 15s and AK 47s near a school. I purchased a ticket to enter a gun show at the fairgrounds to try to understand why people loved killing devices. I found that the NRA had a booth collecting donations. I am sure these naive local donors did not know that they were financing private jet trips to Africa for LaPierre to slaughter defenseless animals. Are elephants defenseless? If you visit Africa, despite what Ernest Hemingway said, you quickly understand that any fool with a big gun and a Range Rover can kill big animals. This and other corruption finally forced the NRA to declare bankruptcy.
This information was not included in recent letters to the editor. Of course, someone who does not write about the pain endured by a dying third grader would not be likely to care about the pain of an elephant.
Ghost guns are guns like AR 15s sold as a kit to avoid serial numbers and background checks. It is one of several loopholes that President Joe Biden would like to close. When asked why they need a military-style weapon with 30 round clips, gun lovers often say they must protect their families. However, a more likely scenario is that it is used in a mass shooting and then ditched because it is not traceable.
I never heard of a police shooting while in Botswana. My African friends would ask me why our police kill so many people. I explained that unlike Botswana where guns were restricted to those who have a need for them, America is awash in guns. Police have to assume that everyone is armed. Is it a gun or a toy?
We know how to address this problem. Perhaps, as a first step, our local fairground board of directors can stop signing leases for gun shows.
