March 21 “Your View” letter got my attention regarding “religious superstition” and “their brand of superstition. In the article, the writer connects “religious superstition” with the Bible and worship and implies it has no “realistic and constructive purposes.” It would be interesting to know his evidence for such a conclusion.
I assume the author believes in something. Even an atheist believes. I would also assume his “religion” rises above “religious superstition.” The evidence would be interesting.
The writer implied he knew District 14 Rep. Kimberly Daniels and how she uses her time. “Rather than working constructively for the voters in her district, Ms. Daniels would rather spend her time pushing a religious agenda. That figures since she moonlights as an evangelist.” Evidently he has an accounting of her time as a representative.
Frank Parker
Sebring