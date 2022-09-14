Food-Regional Potato Chips

In this image taken on July 30, 2012, from left, Poore Brother’s Habanero, Route 11 Chips Chesapeake Crab, and Boulder Canyons Red Wine Vinegar, potato chips are shown in Concord, N.H. They may taste great, but aren’t the healthiest thing you can put in your tummy.

 MATTHEW MEAD/AP FILE PHOTO

Ultra-processed food can become the go-to diet for people on the run, as they sacrifice nutrition for convenience.

A recent study found that a diet high in ultra-processed food raises the risk of colorectal cancer in men. And in another study, researchers determined that adults with the lowest-quality diet who eat the highest amount of ultra-processed food have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and death.

