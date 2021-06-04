What is?
I read another long, drawn out, eye straining letter from the local Bible doubter and only can conclude that some people’s ears are closed tight, eyes are shut tight, and past any effort to see or hear the Light.
He referenced the Genesis accounts of creation and where he got that there were two different stories of creation is beyond me? To me Genesis 1 is the creation and two is the continuation of one, and two is more into the how man was physically created, and continues the story. If you want to criticize the Bible that’s your problem, but don’t misquote it. I looked and looked and could not see any reference to creating animals for a help mate. He made the animals first then had Adam name the beast, not to take one for a mate. To say otherwise, well that’s just sick.
Why don’t these people, since they seem to know so much about what isn’t, please tell us all about what is?
Jay Broker
Sebring