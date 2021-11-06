What lies beneath
As exposed by “The Family,” a recent five-part documentary, an unseen and sinister force is influencing the United States government as well as governments elsewhere. This subversive group is known as The Family or The Fellowship. They work in the background to instill Christian propaganda into our lawmaking body. They lobby high-ranking officials and indoctrinate them into their cult by feeding them ideas on how to steer the world into a Christian theocracy. Founded in 1935 by Abraham Vereide, the mission of The Fellowship is undeniable. They will not stop until they have reshaped the United States and the world.
The National Prayer Breakfast, held each February, is one of the products of The Family as they work to eliminate the First Amendment barrier between church and state. A prime financier of this event is Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham. Mr. Graham is openly hostile and intolerant toward gay people, Muslims, or anyone who dares question his beliefs. He arrogantly promotes that Christianity should reign supreme in our lives. Graham has blurred the border between religion and government.
Congressional representatives from the United States were dispatched by The Fellowship to various countries such as Romania, Russia, Belarus and Uganda to influence their governments in the ‘ways of Christianity.’ Uganda passed a law establishing the death penalty for gay people to the applause of The Fellowship. In this documentary, a video of Fellowship members tells a chilling tale of the extensive influence this seedy group exerts within governments. This organization is not as secret as it to be. They brag about seeking to put people into office who will carry the mantle of a single faith. This sinister cult lies just beneath our Constitutional government that forbids a state-sanctioned religion. Former Fellowship leader Doug Coe spoke on camera and said that wedge issues were plotted out to inspire voters to support their fanatical candidates.
This philosophy is reflected in columns and letters in our paper. Local writers have fallen for the ploys of The Fellowship. They write in with bruised sensitivities and erupt in tirades. With open hostility towards any view other than their own, they refuse to engage in meaningful debate or to even tolerate opposing views.
The Fellowship has an obvious influence that includes our local population.
Horace Markley
Sebring