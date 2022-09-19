SEBRING — Cyclists getting in a recreational or necessity trip on local roads have the option of multi-use paths, bike lanes or wide shoulders.
Unless, of course, none of those exist on that road. Wednesday’s injured cyclist riding a recumbent trike on Arbuckle Creek Road was westbound in the travel lane approaching Maxcy Road when hit by a car approaching from behind.
That road, like many in the county, does not have a bicycle lane or wide, paved shoulder. Dan Andrews, owner of Legacy Bicycles in Sebring, said a lot of local roads don’t, unless they are state and federal highways.
One downside of paved shoulders, Andrews said, is road debris — dropped car parts, garbage and vegetation. Another irony, he said, is that roads with paved shoulders and bike lanes generally have higher speed limits, because they are major roads, like U.S. 27 and 98 and State Roads 17, 64 and 66.
“At least, on those roads, you get a buffer,” said Andrews. “All of our cyclists generally feel very safe here in Highlands County. We have routes we follow (on rides) because we know the traffic patterns.”
Occasionally motorists get impatient, he said, not wanting to wait a minute or two to get around a group of cyclists, but riders in a big group are more visible to motorists, and thus, safer.
The type of vehicle the rider had Wednesday, Andrews said, sits low to the ground. It had an alert flag, but where the cyclist was hit, the road flattens out after a small series of rises and dips that can easily hide a cyclist from approaching traffic.
Andrews said technology for cyclists now includes a radar device capable of detecting an approaching car as far as 1,000 away.
This time, the rider had just “scrapes and bruises,” according to Florida Highway Patrol on the scene. That’s not always been the case, but FHP did not indicate anyone had acted improperly.
Andrews said state regulations require bike lanes and/or paved shoulders on any roads that get reconstructed, although Arbuckle Creek is not scheduled for major changes soon.
When asked about Arbuckle Creek Road, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said his staff are on the lookout for grants to make those kinds of improvements, but those likely would be several years in the future.
He said the new standard for adding a bike lane is an additional eight feet of asphalt on each side of the road.
“That being so, it will make it very difficult to fit those in our existing narrow rights-of-ways,” Howerton said.
Money becomes a factor at that point, not only for the asphalt, but to buy land for the road right of way, drainage and retention ponds.
Just adding the shoulders/bike lanes, Howerton said, could cost $70-$100 per linear foot. Arbuckle Creek Road from SR 17 to U.S. 98 is 15.3 miles or 80,784 linear feet, which by his estimate could cost between $5.65 million to $8 million.
Most such projects take place in phases, a few miles at a time, to spread out the cost.
Currently, the county and the Florida Department of Transportation are making improvements to Stryker Road, north of Avon Park, a project in the works since before February 2016, when a pedestrian was hit and killed along the narrow, heavily-traveled road.
Readers and residents at the time asked for a wider road, bike lane, sidewalks and street lights. Ramon Gavarrete, county engineer at the time, said FDOT had already approved a $1.94 million grant to widen the road with paved shoulders. Lighting would have to get paid for by a local assessment.
This past May, county commissioners put an additional $380,290 toward the Stryker Road project to hire Cobb Site Development Inc., the lowest bid at $2.19 million. They are expected to start soon on the two miles of road from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27.