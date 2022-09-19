Recumbent bike on Arbuckle Creek Road

A damaged recumbent trike sits alongside Arbuckle Creek Road on Wednesday, surrounded by emergency and bystander vehicles. A van, not shown, clipped the cyclist as the two of them approached this spot from the slope of the rise to the left. It’s one of many rural two-lane roads in the county popular with cyclists but lacking paved shoulders and/or bike lanes.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Cyclists getting in a recreational or necessity trip on local roads have the option of multi-use paths, bike lanes or wide shoulders.

Unless, of course, none of those exist on that road. Wednesday’s injured cyclist riding a recumbent trike on Arbuckle Creek Road was westbound in the travel lane approaching Maxcy Road when hit by a car approaching from behind.

