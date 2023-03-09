SEBRING — Biologists say Carter Creek plays a crucial role in conserving habitat for endangered and threatened species.
The fact that at least one home has been built out there in the last year, and another may be in the works in an area with only six homes, total, has put it in the forefront of concern for local conservationists.
Highlands County Development Services Director Melony Culpepper said one of those houses is looking to build on a paved road in the area, but most roads there are sand trails. As with all remote rural areas, the more people who move there, the more fire, medical and garbage services the county must provide, she said.
Dr. Joshua Gaskin, biologist at Archbold Biological Station, also said those houses are one of the reasons Culpepper and her staff, in cooperation with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, requested that the Board of County Commissioners require environmental review for people looking to build on land with two or less acres of xeric upland/scrub habitat.
Currently, the rule allows an exemption for such small patches of habitat. Commissioners, sided with landowners on Feb. 21 and denied the request for more regulations.
How long that stands is in question. Buildable lots sell for a premium. Florida, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, has increased its population by 1.9% between 2021 and 2022 to 22.25 million people.
Florida Trend magazine, tallying both domestic and foreign migration to Florida, along with births and deaths, has stated that Florida’s population increases by an average of 919 people daily and by a net of 335,435 people annually.
Gaskin said that’s approximately “another Miami” each year, and has stated that not increasing regulations would be “going backward” on conservation. When asked to explain, he told the Highlands News-Sun that taxpayers money, invested in buying lots in the Carter Creek area and other mega-parcels, would be nullified if developers or home builders can skirt federal regulations.
He said that, without requiring environmental review, land owners might clear land and/or build without mitigating for endangered species, thus risking violation of federal environmental laws.
Some local landowners, speaking anonymously, have complained that their lots in Carter Creek and other areas, with conservation easements surrounding them, are un-buildable and won’t sell, further dropping the land values.
They’ve tried to get the state to buy the lots but what sales have moved forward have been few, they said, and have questioned the need for Carter Creek with so many other nearby protected lands around them, such as the Avon Park Air Force Range, managed by the Department of Defense.
Gaskin said Carter Creek helps environmentalists to manage those lands, and vice versa. With houses in an area, it’s harder to manage with controlled burns, he said. Carter Creek is managed now with controlled burns, which helps residents, too. If fuels build up, wildfires can spark more easily and be harder to put out.
Florida scrub habitat, Gaskin said, is meant to burn. The Florida Scrub Jay needs fire to thin out the underbrush every four to six years, to help them watch for predators. The birds also need open sandy areas to bury acorns for food. He said scrub jays also eat insects, small lizards and other nuts, but use acorns as a major food source.
Other animals, like the Florida Pine Snake, depend on scrub jays — their eggs — and other birds for food, Gaskin said. In Carter Creek, where the endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrow numbers only 300 wild birds, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Defense have introduced capture-bred wild birds and raised and fenced in nests, he said, to protect them from floods and predators.
When the scrub burns or floods, having nearby scrub for animals to evacuate and then migrate back helps repopulate the area. Florida is also trying to establish more and more lands as part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a state-wide network of conservation areas to help animals migrate and find new mates.
The ability to migrate helps ensure genetic diversity, Gaskin said.
“If you’re talking connectivity, there’s not much left out there,” Gaskin said. “Every bit matters.”
As it stands now, he said, 85% of the Florida scrub habitat that once existed is now gone. It’s not always about whether or not people can develop near it, he said, but rather, having a blueprint for the best places to develop.