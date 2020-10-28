I'm not afraid of Socialism as it exists in America – society pooling its resources to provide things for everyone while at the same time safeguarding our Constitution and its amendments. Those resources include: fire departments, Medicare, police, Social Security, ambulances, FEMA, public schools, GI bill, public hospitals, national parks, student loans, food and drug safety, veterans' benefits, NASA, National Weather Service, CDC, road and bridge construction, hazardous waste disposal and clean-up, unemployment insurance, sewers, bank deposit insurance, and military.
To those who cast aspersions on Socialism in America, can you tell me which of the above represent its evils you find so threatening? You would prefer to be privatized? Careful of a far right drift. Remember fascism supports fraudulent elections, controlling mass media and more.
I wish to acknowledge the Democrats Organizing for America for the above list. (Democratsorganizingforamerica.com)
Dave McCarthy
Sebring